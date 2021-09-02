$27.89 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report sales of $27.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.60 million and the lowest is $21.80 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $66.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 58%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $149.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.15 million to $172.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.56 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $363.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Translate Bio.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $72.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Several analysts have commented on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Translate Bio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.13.

Shares of Translate Bio stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $37.52. 2,017,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 0.95. Translate Bio has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $37.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.