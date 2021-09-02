2,843 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Bought by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after buying an additional 4,319,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after buying an additional 1,889,327 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,502,000 after buying an additional 79,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 16.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,216,000 after buying an additional 298,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

NET traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.25. 72,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,905,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -281.90 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $129.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.92.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NET. KGI Securities began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $4,123,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 947,789 shares of company stock valued at $102,115,055. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

