$291.58 Million in Sales Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report $291.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.40 million and the highest is $293.76 million. Cognex posted sales of $251.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.29.

In other Cognex news, Director Patrick Alias sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,525,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $88.09. 10,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,083. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.65. Cognex has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $101.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

