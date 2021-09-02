$3.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post sales of $3.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corning’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Corning reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corning will report full-year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.99 billion to $14.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.39 billion to $15.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $319,566.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock worth $3,323,886 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

