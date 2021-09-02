31,042 Shares in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Acquired by Bbva USA

Bbva USA bought a new position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,042 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,349.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 339,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,362,000 after acquiring an additional 316,488 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Masco by 7.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Masco by 1,370.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after purchasing an additional 306,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Masco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Masco by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MAS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.79.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.78.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

