$32.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) to announce sales of $32.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.89 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $34.41 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $34.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $127.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 241.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $58,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after acquiring an additional 726,473 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 196,477 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.11. 56,905,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,717,250. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.