3,630 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Bought by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,630 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $48,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.89.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $5,809,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $87.19. 208,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,812. The stock has a market cap of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.12 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

