3,957 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Acquired by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,957 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 758 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get The TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $72.22. 88,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,385,854. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on TJX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for The TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.