3i Group (LON:III) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,350.50

3i Group Plc (LON:III)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,350.50 ($17.64) and last traded at GBX 1,348 ($17.61), with a volume of 167381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,331 ($17.39).

III has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,445 ($18.88) to GBX 1,510 ($19.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3i Group from GBX 1,340 ($17.51) to GBX 1,420 ($18.55) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($17.77) price objective on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 3i Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,430 ($18.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £13.03 billion and a PE ratio of 6.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,261.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,223.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

In other 3i Group news, insider Julia Wilson sold 18,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,191 ($15.56), for a total transaction of £221,478.36 ($289,362.90). Also, insider David Hutchison bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,298 ($16.96) per share, for a total transaction of £14,875.08 ($19,434.39). Insiders bought 1,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,960 over the last 90 days.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

