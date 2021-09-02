3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $1.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,960. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a twelve month low of $156.13 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.73%.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

