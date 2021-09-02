$4.69 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) to announce $4.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 million and the highest is $6.15 million. Evofem Biosciences reported sales of $280,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,575%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year sales of $14.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 million to $19.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $59.50 million, with estimates ranging from $28.16 million to $79.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVFM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,362.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File bought 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 440,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,599.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 265,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,179,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,538,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of -0.32. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

