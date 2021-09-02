44,000 Shares in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Purchased by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.45% of Petros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 42,298 shares during the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.