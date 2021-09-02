4,884 Shares in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

NYSEARCA:SSO opened at $132.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $67.07 and a 12-month high of $133.13.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

