$490.40 Million in Sales Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will announce $490.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $489.00 million and the highest is $491.80 million. BGC Partners reported sales of $455.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 3.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGCP. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,010,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of BGC Partners by 372.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,191,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,413,000 after buying an additional 2,515,100 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter worth about $13,046,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BGC Partners by 44.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,693 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,114,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,473,000 after buying an additional 2,113,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

BGCP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.19. The stock had a trading volume of 19,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,528. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. BGC Partners has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

