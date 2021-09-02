49,588 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 170,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 427.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 173.2% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 123,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 78,120 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.64. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

