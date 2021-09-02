$499.40 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $499.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.50 million to $505.80 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARGO shares. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $52.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.95. Argo Group International has a 1 year low of $32.59 and a 1 year high of $58.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Argo Group International by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

