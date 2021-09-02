$503.00 Million in Sales Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Analysts expect B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to post sales of $503.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.20 million and the highest is $520.80 million. B&G Foods reported sales of $495.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.33. The stock had a trading volume of 21,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,042. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. B&G Foods has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 84.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 99,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,137,000. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

