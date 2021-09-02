56,862 Shares in Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) Acquired by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II (NASDAQ:TSIB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

TSIB opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82. Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $10.21.

About Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II

Tishman Speyer Innovation Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was formerly known as TS Innovation II Corp.

