573 Shares in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 638,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,493,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 479,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $165,416,000 after buying an additional 68,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 387,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,642,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $462.14.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total value of $7,237,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,695 shares in the company, valued at $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POOL stock opened at $491.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $285.92 and a 12-month high of $496.51. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.43 and its 200 day moving average is $417.81.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a return on equity of 76.48% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

