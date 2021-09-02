$6.92 Billion in Sales Expected for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to post $6.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.14 billion and the lowest is $6.78 billion. Penske Automotive Group posted sales of $5.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $25.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.09 billion to $27.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.14 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of PAG stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.69. The company had a trading volume of 597,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $45.58 and a one year high of $93.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

In related news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.