603 Shares in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $6.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $380.54. 36,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,184. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.50 and a 12-month high of $414.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

In related news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,958 shares of company stock worth $28,779,596 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.