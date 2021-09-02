654 Shares in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 654 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Weibo in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Weibo by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Weibo by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Weibo by 289.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

WB opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo Co. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.88 million. Weibo had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Weibo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weibo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

