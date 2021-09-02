$684.34 Million in Sales Expected for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to post sales of $684.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $679.17 million to $689.50 million. Americold Realty Trust reported sales of $497.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Americold Realty Trust.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “underweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.