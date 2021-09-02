7,094 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,773,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,239,000 after buying an additional 1,283,860 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,219,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,024,000 after purchasing an additional 204,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 404,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 60,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.12. 49,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,026,875. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.29.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

