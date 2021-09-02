$85.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce $85.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $87.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.58 billion. Apple posted sales of $64.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $367.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $366.03 billion to $369.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $382.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $374.46 billion to $389.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.30.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,911,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,646,836. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average is $133.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after buying an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after buying an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Apple by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after buying an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

