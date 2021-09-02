$905.07 Million in Sales Expected for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $905.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $891.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $917.00 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%.

FLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Valley Brook Capital Group boosted its stake in Flowserve by 1,520.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLS opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.28. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

