A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells $15,162.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,083 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $15,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brian Becker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Brian Becker sold 390 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $5,257.20.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Brian Becker sold 1,082 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $14,433.88.

On Friday, August 6th, Brian Becker sold 1,624 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total value of $21,404.32.

Shares of NYSE ATEN opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.90.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 8.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,609 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 39.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 287,991 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 38.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 23,369 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

