A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Sells $19,516.00 in Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $19,516.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A10 Networks stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1,100.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 290,676 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 68,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in A10 Networks by 150,070.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,007 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A10 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

