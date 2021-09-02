Aave Price Hits $411.94 on Major Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Aave has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. Aave has a total market cap of $5.42 billion and approximately $653.25 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $411.94 or 0.00843436 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.95 or 0.00132974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00049433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00150695 BTC.

About Aave

Aave (AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,150,245 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

