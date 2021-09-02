ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ABB by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in ABB by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ABB by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in ABB by 2,344.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ABB in the 1st quarter worth about $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $24.07 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.64.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.28.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

