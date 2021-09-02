Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Buys 25,917 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

On Friday, August 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 47,737 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,257,869.95.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 359,673 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.79 per share, for a total transaction of $9,635,639.67.

On Monday, August 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 292,818 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $8,222,329.44.

On Friday, August 13th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,500,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,385,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 130,198 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,244,454.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 409,861 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $13,853,301.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 53,871 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,792,826.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CRCT opened at $29.00 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCT. Morgan Stanley cut Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cricut in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

