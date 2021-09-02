AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AC Immune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.27). AC Immune reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AC Immune will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AC Immune.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 405.01%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACIU. Zacks Investment Research lowered AC Immune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Sunday, August 8th.

ACIU stock opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.23. AC Immune has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AC Immune by 10,327.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 569.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 221.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 25.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA engages in the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic products for neurodegenerative diseases. It leverages proprietary technology platforms to discover, design, and develop novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding.

