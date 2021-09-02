ACG Wealth Acquires 22 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,297 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.50.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.59, for a total transaction of $447,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,536.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,381 shares of company stock worth $2,083,424 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $463.02. 616,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,408. The company has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a PE ratio of 88.70, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.92. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.42 and a 12-month high of $555.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $485.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

