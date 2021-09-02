ACG Wealth Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

ACG Wealth lessened its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $276.56. 75,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,255,572. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.39.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

