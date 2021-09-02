ACG Wealth Grows Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,904,000 after purchasing an additional 583,818 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,581,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.27. The company had a trading volume of 981,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,718. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $32.11 and a 12-month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

