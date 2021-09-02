ACG Wealth Grows Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

ACG Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

VOX stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.28. 427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,615. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.42. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

