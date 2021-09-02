ACG Wealth Purchases 16 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

ACG Wealth lifted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Shopify were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Shopify by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 203,245 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Shopify by 84.5% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 3,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 54.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,965,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 55.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,635.53.

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $27.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,566.45. 54,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,146. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,510.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1,314.59. The company has a quick ratio of 16.55, a current ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,650.00. The company has a market cap of $195.44 billion, a PE ratio of 79.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

