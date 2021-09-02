ACG Wealth Sells 1,331 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ACG Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.0% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,262,415 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,518,715,000 after purchasing an additional 167,974 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after purchasing an additional 343,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Tesla by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,607,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,409,310,000 after purchasing an additional 134,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,209,977. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $734.09. The company had a trading volume of 12,676,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,803,139. The company has a market capitalization of $726.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.88 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $683.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Tesla from $812.00 to $768.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $585.89.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.