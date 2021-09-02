ACG Wealth Sells 7,096 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,096 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 141,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.0% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 127,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 429,492 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,954,000.

Shares of IJR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.46. The company had a trading volume of 264,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,330. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day moving average of $110.37. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

