ACG Wealth Sells 856 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ACG Wealth reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its stake in AbbVie by 4.7% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.6% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 251,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.0% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 77,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Argus raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.69.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $8.51 on Wednesday, hitting $112.27. The company had a trading volume of 50,723,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,907,915. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.58. The stock has a market cap of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

