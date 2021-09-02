Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 33,749 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,749 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CQS US LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,660,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in FOX by 1,295.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,433,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,331,131 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in FOX by 2,086.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 936,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after buying an additional 893,200 shares during the period. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,052,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in FOX by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 646,302 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,881.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. Fox Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

