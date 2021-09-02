Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,380 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,757 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Masco by 30.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Masco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $61.23 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $59.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,374.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

