Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,749 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in FOX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.33.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $5,813,144.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 35,704 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,339,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

