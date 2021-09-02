Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $3.78 Million Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,095 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $125.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.88. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

