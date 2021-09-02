Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.21 Million Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,182 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $796,123.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CERN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

