Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $4.47 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,803,604 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $491,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,973,851 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,875 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,820,509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $287,410,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,505,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $153,410,000 after purchasing an additional 125,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $113.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.44.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 16,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $1,893,118.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,989.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

