Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $212.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $211.00 to $212.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.30.

AYI stock opened at $180.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $194.59.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after acquiring an additional 84,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

