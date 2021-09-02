AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,856 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 268,075 shares.The stock last traded at $8.38 and had previously closed at $8.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATY. TD Securities boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,513,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $903,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AcuityAds in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

