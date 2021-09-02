Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ADGI stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

