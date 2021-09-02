Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is ACG Wealth’s 10th Largest Position

ACG Wealth lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,730 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 1.6% of ACG Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the software company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 12.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the software company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.84.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $665.89. 1,244,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $620.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $536.78. The firm has a market cap of $317.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $668.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

